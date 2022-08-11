Global Employment Trends for Youth: Recovery in youth employment is still lagging, says ILO. | SMN NEWS

GENEVA (ILO News):--- Recovery in youth employment is still lagging, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), which confirms that the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt young people more than any other age group.

The Global Employment Trends for Youth 2022: Investing in transforming futures for young people report finds that the pandemic has exacerbated the numerous labour market challenges facing those aged between 15 and 24 years, who have experienced a much higher percentage loss in employment than adults since early 2020. The total global number of unemployed youths is estimated to reach 73 million in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41047-global-employment-trends-for-youth-recovery-in-youth-employment-is-still-lagging-says-ilo.html