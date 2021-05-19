Gold SafeSeal for USLAUNDRY. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Laundry Service USLAUNDRY today received its Gold SafeSeal for outstanding hygiene practices. SafeSeal is the recognition of best practices in protecting its customers against COVID19 by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), and Medwork.

For the largest laundry on the island, the pandemic required special adjustments and standards different from many other business types. For example, as per its large processing capacity, USLAUNDRY works with conveyor belts and folding tables. Just like its trucks for transport, belts and folding tables have been put under a strict cleaning regime. When handling soiled linen, PPE ...



