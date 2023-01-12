Good Corporate Governance Conference Planned. Register to Participate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On January 20 and 21, a unique conference on corporate governance will take place at the initiative of the Government of Sint Maarten. This two-day conference is organized by NR Governance and VANEPS; the conference venue is Sonesta Maho Beach Hotel.

The conference is intended for everyone in Sint Maarten who holds or aspires to a management or supervisory position and aims to further professionalize their knowledge and skills.

Representatives from all sectors are invited: organizations ranging from the (semi-)public sector to financial institutions and organizations in tourism, welfare, and health.

Questions that will be discussed at the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42176-good-corporate-governance-conference-planned-register-to-participate-2.html