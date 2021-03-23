Good start for local thrift shop Saba Red Cross. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Being committed to sustainability, the Saba Red Cross last year started the first thrift shop on the island. Slightly used clothing and other items are given a second life via this charity initiative. The thrift shop is located at the Red Cross building in the Windwardside.

Saba, known as a green destination, has been a front-runner in several sustainability projects. Last year the Saba government issued a plastic ban on single-use plastics, which went into effect per January 1, 2021. The thrift shop of the Red Cross fits in the island’s desire to further improve recycling and sustainability.

Clothes



