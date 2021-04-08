Government closely monitoring Volcano developments on St. Vincent. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management, and the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), are closely monitoring developments on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with respect to the La Soufriere Volcano. The volcano does not pose a threat to Sint Maarten.

According to the St. Vincent National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the steaming/smoking at the volcano has increased, however, the alert level remains at Orange.

The La Soufriere Volcano stands 3,864 feet above sea level. According to the Seismic Research Unit (SRU) of the University of the West Indies, there have been five explosive eruptions at ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37266-government-closely-monitoring-volcano-developments-on-st-vincent.html