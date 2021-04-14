Government committed to the continuity of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to the continuity of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project. The internal changes within the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company’s management staff (PJIAE NV) have no bearing on this commitment. This means that the project will continue according to the current financing agreement in place. Adherence to corporate governance guidelines at Princess Juliana International Airport is a primary concern of the Government when conducting policy toward its companies.

As sole shareholder representative of the Princess Juliana International Airport Holding Company (PJIAH NV), the Council of Ministers will look into whether the proper ...



