Government considered the worst; St. Maarten now has a bad parliament. | SMN NEWS

~ Marlin promised change in the new parliamentary year.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Faction leaders in the parliament of St. Maarten did not spare government in their closing remarks. Government was described as the worst in past years while having a bad parliament. Independent Member of Parliament Christopher Emmanuel said that this government placed their people on death row while depending on the Ombudsman to grant them clemency. He described the National Alliance and United Peoples Party coalition government as the worst over the years, the same that criticize the former government led by Leona Romeo.

National Alliance Member of Parliament and ...



