Government filed injunction against Police Unions, NAPB and ABVO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In order to ensure the safety and security of the people and visitors of Sint Maarten, on Tuesday, June 24, 2021, the Government filed an injunction with the Court in First Instance against the police unions NAPB and ABVO, and against the president of the NAPB, as the public leader of the current police protests.

The objective is to prohibit the unions from continuing their industrial actions and to have all law enforcement officers return to their regular scheduled working hours.

Through their actions, the unions are harming the economic recovery of the country and damaging the country’s image ...



