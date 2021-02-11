Government Hiding Behind Corporate Governance and Shunning Its Role as Sole Shareholder. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The letter by the Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Region of the World Bank, regarding PJIA Holding Board’s alleged intention to dismiss PJIA’s Managing Director, Brian Mingo does not come as a surprise. In fact, had nothing been said by those involved in the reconstruction and financing of the Princess Juliana International Airport when the Holding’s intention was made public, that would have been worrisome, said MP Sarah Wescot-Williams in a recent statement.

“I have publicly questioned the motives of the Government and the Holding Board of the Airport on this matter and I cautioned that this ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36790-government-hiding-behind-corporate-governance-and-shunning-its-role-as-sole-shareholder.html