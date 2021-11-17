Government in negotiations with Seven Seas for ownership. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of VSA Omar Ottley who is also responsible for drinking water confirmed on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that he is in negotiations with Seven Seas Water since the government of St. Maarten is supposed to take over the ownership of the water plant by 2025. Ottley said the contract has a number of amendments that he could not elaborate on but said because of these amendments’ government has to prepare itself for the takeover, thus just recently an agreement was signed with Seven Seas to offer scholarships to persons that are interested in water ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39067-government-in-negotiations-with-seven-seas-for-ownership.html