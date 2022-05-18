Government launched full scale investigation on legal status of Back Street Store Employee. | SMN NEWS

~ Employer skirted the law and obtain Domestic- worker Labor Permit~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of St. Maarten has launched a full-scale investigation into the legal status of the Sports Center employee who passed away in Colombia on Friday last week.

Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silveria Jacobs said that she took note of all the information that has surfaced since the death of the young lady. Jacobs said that APS from SZV along with the Ministry of Justice and VSA are busy with the investigation. The Prime Minister explained that due to the sensitivity of the case and the ongoing ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40403-government-launched-full-scale-investigation-on-legal-status-of-back-street-store-employee.html