Government of Sint Maarten does not endorse alleged representative of Sint Maarten participating at the 70th Miss World Festival. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of Sint Maarten hereby makes it known that it does not endorse nor support the participation of Ms. Lara Mateo at the 70th Miss World Festival which began on November 21st and ends on December 16th in Puerto Rico.

Upon investigation of the circumstances surrounding the selection of Ms. Lara Mateo as representative of Sint Maarten at the Miss World, it is clear that no Government Ministry nor Department was involved in or requested to give input in this matter as required.

The processing and selection of a potential candidate for such an international pageant are customarily ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39283-government-of-sint-maarten-does-not-endorse-alleged-representative-of-sint-maarten-participating-at-the-70th-miss-world-festival.html