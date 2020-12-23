Government of Sint Maarten presents its ‘Civil Servants Christmas Special. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs invites families and friends at home and abroad to share in the Christmas messages brought to you by the Government of Sint Maarten civil servants. The virtual “Civil Servants Christmas Special” will be available for viewing on December 24th, at 9:00 am and rebroadcasted on Christmas Day via the Department of Communication (DCOMM) media outlets (SXMGOV Facebook & YouTube) and via Sint Maarten Cable TV Channel 115 on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

In this time of COVID-19, and in the remnants of the echoing ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36460-government-of-sint-maarten-presents-its-civil-servants-christmas-special.html