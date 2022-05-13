Government of St. Maarten and Royal Caribbean Group sign MOU. | SMN NEWS

~Careers in Cruising Initiative~
PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of St. Maarten and Royal Caribbean Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Port Facility signifying the beginning of a partnership that will create an expansion of St. Maarten’s job market within the cruising industry.
- This has been a joint initiative of the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson together with the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Omar Ottley, whereby job seekers will now gain access to lucrative careers onboard the cruise lines of Royal Caribbean Group, from line entry to executive-level ...
...
