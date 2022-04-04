Government of St. Maarten congratulates newly sworn in Government of Saint-Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On behalf of the Government and the People of St. Maarten, the Council of Ministers hereby extends congratulations to the newly appointed President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin Louis Mussington, the Executive Council including the four Vice-Presidents and the elected members of the new Territorial Council on Sunday, April 3, 2022. “As we continue to navigate these challenging times, particularly for our small island, I wish the new Government steadfast resolve as they take on this new role as leader of the government and people of Saint-Martin. Cultivating the relationship between the Northern and Southern sides remains one of ...



...



