Government of St. Maarten receives the first batch of vehicles under the Emergency Recovery Program 1. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Government of St. Maarten has received the first batch of requested vehicles under the Emergency Recovery Program 1 of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The vehicles were procured by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB). The vehicles, many of which are replacing stock damaged during the passing of Hurricane Irma, will be used by the different ministries for various operational government services.

Amongst the procured items are four ambulances, three fire trucks, one thirty-seater bus, and ten command vehicles for the Ambulance and Fire Department. In addition, several fieldwork vehicles have been procured, including 34 SUVs, 17 pick-up trucks, ...



