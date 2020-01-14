Government opens Condolence Book for Mavis Brooks-Salmon as of Wednesday. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— A condolence-memorial book will be open to the public in connection with the passing of Vice-Chair of the Council of Advice the late M.C.C. Mavis Brooks-Salmon LL.M, MA.

The condolence-memorial book will be open at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island as of Wednesday, January 15 from 2.00pm to 6.00pm and Thursday/Friday, January 16 and 17 from 8.30 am to 6.00 pm. Civil servants can sign the condolence book anytime throughout the day.

The late Mrs. Brooks-Salmon joined the High Council of State in October 2010 as Sint Maarten attained country status.<br

