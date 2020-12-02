Government opens condolence book for Yolanda Pitter Thomas | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A condolence-memorial book has been opened to the public in connection with the passing of civil servant Yolanda Thomas Pitter.

The condolence-memorial book will be open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Friday, December 11th. Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.

Yolanda Pitter Thomas worked as a front-office employee at the Civil Registry Department. She was a warm-hearted, energetic, and compassionate civil servant who was always willing to provide service to the citizens of St. Maarten.



