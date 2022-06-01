Government opens condolence book in memory of Alfonso R. Blijden. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, June 1, at 12:00 pm, a condolence-memorial book will be opened to the public in connection with the passing of avid historian, senior civil servant, and community leader Alfonso R. Blijden.

From Thursday onwards, the condolence-memorial book will be open daily from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Monday, June 6. Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.

Mr. Blijden began his career in government as an Archive Officer in 1987, under the leadership of the late Louis Duzanson, and continued to develop ...



