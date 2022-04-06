Government plans to tighten its rules for its press briefings. | SMN NEWS

~Government employees cannot conduct side jobs unless permitted. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Wednesday that the government of St. Maarten plans to tighten its rules when it comes to the weekly press briefings.

The Prime Minister said that the government received a number of complaints about the weekly briefings and how it is conducted. She said that the government has been working on a policy for media workers and this policy is nearing its finalization when it goes into effect government will strictly enforce the rules. Jacobs said the policy has been on the table since 2017 ...



...



