Government Security Dept. Staff Sign Condolence Memorial Book for the late Vivian Philips. | SMN NEWS

govtsecurity26102021PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):---  Head of Facilities Management Rick Martina and the security staff of the Government Security Department signed the condolence memorial book of their colleague Vivian Philips.

The condolence-memorial book opened on Monday, October 25, and is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Friday, November 12.

Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.

Vivian Philips worked as a government security guard and receptionist at the Department of Facility Services.

She will be dearly missed by all her colleagues, family, and friends.


