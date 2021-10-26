Government Security Dept. Staff Sign Condolence Memorial Book for the late Vivian Philips. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- Head of Facilities Management Rick Martina and the security staff of the Government Security Department signed the condolence memorial book of their colleague Vivian Philips.



The condolence-memorial book opened on Monday, October 25, and is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Friday, November 12.



Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.



Vivian Philips worked as a government security guard and receptionist at the Department of Facility Services.



She will be dearly missed by all her colleagues, family, and friends.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38897-government-security-dept-staff-sign-condolence-memorial-book-for-the-late-vivian-philips.html