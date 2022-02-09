Government seeking to use Larimar fine against Windward Roads to finalize Dutch Quarter Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Residents of the Dutch Quarter held a meeting a week ago to discuss the Dutch Quarter road project that remains stagnant for the past two years.

It is understood that the contractor VAN Boekel BV was underbid for the project thus the project could not be completed which also led to a court case.

Late 2019 during the election campaign former head of Maintenance of VROMI and now suspended Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper ensured Dutch Quarter Road was slightly paved in order to fill in the holes on the road, since then the project remained at standstill ...



...



