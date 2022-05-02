Government to Observe National Remembrance Day on Wednesday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- On Wednesday, May 4, the Government of Sint Maarten will recognize National Remembrance Day, (“Dodenherdenkingsdag”) similar to the other countries within the Dutch Kingdom.



During this National Commemoration Day, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War are commemorated.



Between 1940 and 1945 more than 260.000 victims in the Kingdom of the Netherlands died, among which as many as 160 Antilleans (more new names ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40232-government-to-observe-national-remembrance-day-on-wednesday.html