Government to open condolence book for Vivian Philips. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, October 25, at 10:00 AM, a condolence-memorial book will be opened to the public in connection with the passing of civil servant Vivian Philips.

The condolence-memorial book will be open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island until Friday, November 12. Civil servants can sign the condolence book at any time throughout the day.

Vivian Philips worked as a government security guard and receptionist at the Department of Facility Services. She was a quiet, kind-hearted, and helpful person who always had good stories to recount of her past years ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38873-government-to-open-condolence-book-for-vivian-philips.html