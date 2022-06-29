Government was not consulted on GEBE investigation. | SMN NEWS

~ Report was sent on Friday, Shareholder calls an urgent meeting with SBOD and management on Thursday.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs in responding to questions posed by SMN News regarding the report submitted to the government on the Freya investigation said that the government received the report on Friday.

Jacobs said that it was uncanny to her that the prosecutor's Office and KPSM find it fitting to publish a report or parts of the report in the press before giving the government the opportunity to even follow up. Jacobs further explained that she believes having any further discussion ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40758-government-was-not-consulted-on-gebe-investigation.html