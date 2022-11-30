Government won court case against Alegria (Morgans Resort) | SMN NEWS

~ I was expecting an invitation to parliament to attend an urgent meeting, Doran ~

PHILIPSBURG: ---Minister of Public Housing and Spatial Planning (VROMI) Egbert Jurendy Doran announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press conference that the government of St. Maarten has won the appeal case against Alegria Real Estate NV (Morgan’s Resort.) Doran said by winning this case the people of St. Maarten have saved thousands of dollars and the government does not have to give Alegria 13,500 square meters of water rights. The court rendered its decision on Friday, November 25th by the Court of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41918-government-won-court-case-against-alegria-morgans-resort.html