Government working on minimum wage increase and livable wage increase. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Labor Omar Ottley said on Wednesday that he requested advice from the SER to increase the minimum wage, however, the Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silver Jacobs requested advice from the same advisory body for a livable wage.

The Minister said that the SER promised to deliver the much-needed advice sometime in February 2022.

Minister of Finance Ardwell Iron said that even though there is a minimum wage companies are not obligated to pay their staff minimum wage instead they are advised to pay their employees a proper wage.

