Governor Ajamu Baly paid working visit to NRPB. | SMN NEWS

Harbour View:--- On Thursday, November 17, 2022, His Excellency the Governor Ajamu G. Baly paid a working visit to the National Recovery Program Bureau, the NRPB.

During the meeting, the management team of the NRPB gave a presentation to the Governor. Among the tabled points of discussion was the introduction to the setup and tasks of the NRPB, an overview of the Trust Fund Program, Key Project Updates, Risks, and Opportunities.

The Key Projects that were specifically highlighted were the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, the Enterprise Support Project, and the Sint Maarten Debris Management Project.

Following the presentation, the Governor



...



