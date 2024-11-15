Governor Baly receives final report from formateur L. Mercelina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On November 15, 2024His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten received the final report from formateur L. Mercelina on the formation of his second government.

The former has accepted the commission to form a new government, which has the support of a majority in Parliament comprised of the fractions of URSM, DP, PFP, and SAM. The new government consists of ministers who are committed to promoting Sint Maarten's well-being. After the swearing-in of the new ministers, it will conceive of a government program.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46426-governor-baly-receives-final-report-from-formateur-l-mercelina-2.html