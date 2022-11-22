Governor Baly Samples St. Maarten Flavors during Welcome Lunch. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During a sumptuous welcome lunch on behalf of the St. Maarten private sector last Friday, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly and his team sampled a variety of signature dishes provided by seven restaurants and bars taking part in the November St. Maarten Flavors program. The lunch at Pure Ocean Restaurant (sponsored by Divi Resort) served as a welcome to the recently appointed Governor and to get him acquainted with one of the unique features of the country he now serves as Head of State – its wide culinary diversity.

In a short presentation, the Governor was informed how the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41855-governor-baly-samples-st-maarten-flavors-during-welcome-lunch.html