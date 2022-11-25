Governor Baly Visits Princess Juliana International Airport. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- On Tuesday 22 November 2022, Princess Juliana International Airport welcomed His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly for an introductory visit. Welcoming His Excellency were Brian Mingo, CEO, and Ben van der Klift, CFO of PJIAE N.V.

Following a mandatory safety briefing by Ballast Nedam International Airport (BNIP), Governor Baly was given an in-depth presentation about the redevelopment efforts, a budgetary overview, and future innovations of the state-of-the-art terminal building.

CEO Brian Mingo: ‘On behalf of the Management Board and shareholders I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Governor for his introductory visit. It is really important ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41883-governor-baly-visits-princess-juliana-international-airport.html