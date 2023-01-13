Governor Baly visits the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Recently the Governor of Sint Maarten, his Excellency Mr. Ajamu Baly, paid a courtesy visit to the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF). The Governor was given a presentation and tour of the different departments of the foundation, as well as a presentation about the foundation’s history and future plans. The Governor spoke with the management and board of the WYCCF and several clients and staff. On his tour of the Sister Basilia Center (SBC) Day Activity Center (DAC), he stopped to take part in a game of musical circles with the SBC clients, to the delight of ...



