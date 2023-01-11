Governor of Sint Maarten Prioritizes Water, Visits Seven Seas Water Group Plants | SMN NEWS

TAMPA FL:--- Seven Seas Water Group, a multi-national provider of Water-as-a-Service® (“WaaS”) solutions, today announced the visit to the Pointe Blanche drinking water plant by Governor Ajamu Baly of Sint Maarten.

The new Governor acknowledges the importance of water reliability and visited one of the island’s three drinking water production plants on Wednesday, December 14th. The plants are owned and operated by Seven Seas Water Group, which has been responsible for the reliable operations on the island since 2007.

Seven Seas Water Group has invested in and operated the Pointe Blanche, Cupecoy, and Cay Bay plants over the last fifteen ...



...



