Governor receives State Secretary. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On February 18, 2022, His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday received State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations at his office for an audience.

This was an introductory visit by the State Secretary, during the visit they discussed current developments on Sint Maarten and shared their views on cooperation within the Kingdom.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39709-smile-to-host-sxm-art-fair.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39708-governor-receives-state-secretary.html