Governor requires total sum calculation prior to signing Legal Position Regulation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Justice is currently making great progress with the final phase of regulating its personnel affairs. With the approved Ministry of Justice Function Book of December 2021, the draft Legal Position Regulation for the Police of Sint Maarten currently pending approval and signature from His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly, and the start of the placement process of the personnel of the Ministry, Minister Richardson continues to accomplish the top priorities set since the inception of her term in office. In addition, Minister Richardson has also been focused on the improvement of the Ministry’s personnel data management.

On ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42099-governor-requires-total-sum-calculation-prior-to-signing-legal-position-regulation.html