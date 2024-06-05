Governor’s Symposium 2024 themed: ‘The Atlantic slave trade, the apologies and the way forward’. | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW— Today, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Ajamu Baly, LL.M., announced details regarding the 2024 Governor’s Symposium. The theme for this year’s event is “The Trans-Atlantic slave trade: the apologies and the way forward”. The theme of this year’s symposium was chosen as the Kingdom of the Netherlands commemorates the history of slavery from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, and Sint Maarten’s history and heritage are crucial to any discussion in this area. Moreover, these discussions are critical to addressing the current and future well-being of Country Sint Maarten and its people.

The symposium will be held at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in Cupecoy on Friday, June 28, 2024. This year’s event will feature renowned national and regional speakers who will share their knowledge, views, and experiences in this area. There will also be an interactive panel discussion with the audience and virtual attendees.

Due to the limited space, the Governor’s Symposium is by invitation only. The Governor is also inviting persons 16 years and older who are interested in attending the symposium to submit their personal requests via e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via the Governor’s Facebook page. The deadline to submit your personal request is Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Based on the information submitted, thirty (30) persons will be selected and invited. For those unable to attend in-person, the Symposium can also be followed via livestream. The livestream will be available to the public from 08:30 AM on Friday, June 28, 2024, and can be accessed via the Governor’s Facebook page.

The Governor’s Symposium Organizing Committee, installed to prepare the Symposium, is comprised of Ms. Makhicia Brooks (Chair), Mr. Dwayne President, Ms. Shurna Archangel, Ms. Xiomara Balentina and Mr. Frens Hartgers (Aide-de-Camp to the Governor). As preparations for the symposium progress, further updates will be provided.

The overall objective of the Governor’s Symposia is the promotion of good governance. The annual Governor’s Symposium is a supportive platform for all invited stakeholders – government, civil society, and the private sector – to focus, raise awareness and, function as a catalyst for important dialog within the community of Sint Maarten. This will be the second Symposium hosting for Governor Baly since accepting office.

