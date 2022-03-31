Governor’s Youth Awards For Excellence Program 2022. | SMN NEWS

Harbour View:---The Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday announced he will be hosting the third annual Governor’s Youth Awards For Excellence Program. Governor Holiday considers it important for young people to develop the qualities required to take an active and constructive role in Sint Maarten. The Governor believes that cultivating an attitude of excellence is instrumental to developing such qualities. The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence Program has therefore been designed to recognize youths, ages 13 through 19, who have performed above and beyond and excelled in specific fields in our community. The categories for which ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40027-governor-s-youth-awards-for-excellence-program-2022.html