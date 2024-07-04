Gov’t asks PJIAE to Pay Overdue Passenger Security Fees Enacted by Law Since 2019. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has requested the Princess Juliana International Airport operating company (PJIAE), to make overdue payments to government derived from the security fee of one dollar per passenger, established by law since 2019 as a critical financial support to enhance the Ministry’s civil aviation activities.

Heyliger-Marten explained the importance of this fee when she said: “The contributions from the security fee are vital for our civil aviation activities, which ensure the safety and security of our airport operations.

“Besides, achieving Category 1 status is a top priority, and continued support from PJIAE, which will also benefit from it, is essential to realizing this goal.”

According to the Minister, previous administrations were apparently preoccupied with introducing other levies that threatened to cripple the economy. “They failed to focus on collecting revenues from ordinances already enacted over five years ago, such as the security fee law. This has resulted in missed opportunities to bolster our aviation infrastructure and services,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten.

Since the enactment of the security fee law in 2019, PJIAE has not made one payment to government. The airport’s own data on departing passenger volumes from 2019 to 2023 indicate that significant amounts should have been paid to government from this fee.

The figures highlight the consistent contribution expected from PJIA to the Ministry’s aviation activities, which are critical to maintaining high standards of airport operations and passenger safety.

The Ministry of TEATT is committed to ensuring that all necessary fees are collected to support our aviation infrastructure, Heyliger-Marten said.

