GRACITA : ‘St Maarten Day to be celebrated with more Pride and with less Prejudice ”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:_-- Gracita Arrindell reflects with nostalgia on past Sint Maarten Day celebrations: “it’s really amazing to see how many things have changed on Sint Maarten in a relatively short span of time. Not too long ago preparations to commemorate Sint Maarten Day started almost immediately after the day of festivities. For example, schools were actively involved by government in putting together and being part of the program events”.

“Our beautiful Island basked gloriously with pride while many hung flags on cars, homes, and businesses. We must give ‘Jack his Jacket’ and give former Commissioner of Culture Mr. Louie Laveist and the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39027-gracita-st-maarten-day-to-be-celebrated-with-more-pride-and-with-less-prejudice.html