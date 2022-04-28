Grand parade on Sunday, May 1. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This Sunday, May 1, 2022, the SCDF will hold its grand carnival parade. The parade will start on L.B. Scott Road and will end at the Salt Pickers roundabout behind the Police Station in Philipsburg.

It will be one of the last events held before the closing of this carnival period. As is customary, the parade will also be passing through Front Street.

In the meantime, the public is requested to refrain from parking their vehicles on Front Street as the vehicles may be towed away in the interest of public safety. It is anticipated that the first ...



