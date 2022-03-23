Grant Thornton launches Cybersecurity Risk scan for companies & NGOS | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Grant Thornton and SecurityScorecard have launched a partnership against hackers, to rate the cyber security posture of companies in the Caribbean and mitigate cyber risks (e.g. ransomware).



In a first public masterclass about this topic, Grant Thornton will educate company representatives and NGOs present at the St Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE) on this partnership and service offering.

Professional services firm Grant Thornton has launched a partnership with SecurityScorecard to mitigate cyber risks (e.g. ransomware) for companies on Sint Maarten and other parts of the Caribbean. Their offering is valuable for small and medium ...



...



