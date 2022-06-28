Green Destinations’ Silver Quality Coast Award for Saba. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba, also known as "The Unspoiled Queen", has successfully applied for recognition of its sustainability policy and achievements through the Green Destinations Award program. This program certifies and promotes sustainable tourist destinations at an international level in accordance with environmental, socio-economic, and cultural criteria.

After a period of extensive preparation and reporting of substantive dossiers covering more than 100 sustainability criteria and indicators, and an independent audit, the Silver QualityCoast Award level was attributed to Saba indicating excellence in all fields of sustainable destination management such as nature and heritage conservation, waste management, energy, and climate.

