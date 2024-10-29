Grisha Supports PSG – STB Economic Impact Assessment of FCCA Conference. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Grisha Heyliger-Marten, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, has fully endorsed the proposed economic impact assessment of the recent Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference, which will be undertaken by the Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) and St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB)

The PSG and STB will provide essential data to the Department of Statistics and the Minister’s Cabinet, facilitating a thorough evaluation of the event’s impact on the local economy, especially for small businesses and various sectors across the island.

“I don’t want to base any decision-making on speculation. We have the data or can generate it, so our statements and decisions must be data-driven,” the minister said.

According to her, “The FCCA Conference offered St. Maarten a valuable platform to highlight the island’s unique culture, music, and attractions to an international audience, showcasing the spirit and talent of our people.”

The gathering attracted significant tourism traffic, with delegates from the global cruise industry experiencing firsthand the beauty and vibrant culture that make St. Maarten a premier destination.

The data collected by PSG and STB will support the Department of Statistics and the Minister’s Cabinet in quantifying the economic benefits derived from the event.

This assessment will focus on how local businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, benefitted from increased visitor activity, including spending on accommodations, dining, tours, and local entertainment.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the FCCA Conference itself, Minister Heyliger-Marten said, “This event allowed St. Maarten to showcase its strengths to an influential global audience. The insights gained from this data will enable us to make informed decisions to further enhance the tourism experience and strengthen our economy.”

