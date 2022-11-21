Ground-breaking MOU signed at COP27 sees global risk pools join forces to raise visibility and influence. | SMN NEWS

~Global risk pool MOU builds a framework for collaboration in the areas of advocacy, product development, and capacity building~

Sharm el Sheikh:--- Strengthening the reach and impact of the world’s risk pools is the key objective of a Memorandum of Understanding between African Risk Capacity Limited (ARC Ltd.), CCRIF SPC (formerly The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) and Pacific Catastrophe Risk Insurance Company (PCRIC) signed last week on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

The relevance and importance of the three global risk pools are clear, especially in the face of the increasing frequency and intensity ...



