Grounded in St. Martin, SOS: Season of Storms presented to Philipsburg Jubilee Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The poetry book, SOS: Season of Storms by Fabian Badejo, is now available at Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), said Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

Badejo presented the book here recently to PJL director Glenderlin Holiday. “We very much appreciate the gesture,” said Holiday. She pointed out that it is library policy to house and promote works by the island’s authors.

“It is an honor for me to have this book in the library, which has gone through its own storms like most of us did in Irma and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic,” said Badejo.

While the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39125-grounded-in-st-martin-sos-season-of-storms-presented-to-philipsburg-jubilee-library.html