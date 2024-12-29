Half-Masting of Flags on Monday in Tribute to Former Prime Minister Don Martina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of Sint Maarten expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Dominico Felipe Martina, better known as Don Martina, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, a statesman whose legacy of leadership, diplomacy, and vision left an indelible mark within the former Netherlands Antilles. In honor of his contributions, the national flags at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg will be flying half-mast on the day of his funeral Monday, December 30, 2024.

