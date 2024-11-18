Hands-Off or All-In? Doran Pushes for Sint Maarten’s Right to Mullet Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— MP Egbert Doran is voicing serious concerns over the government’s recent handling of the Ennia amendment, specifically regarding the sale of the Sun Resorts Ltd. N.V.-owned portion of Mullet Bay. What was initially presented as a crucial move to secure local influence over this valuable land has now become a source of public confusion, raising questions about the true intentions of Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs and Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. Doran is urging the community to stay vigilant and keep a close watch on the government's actions.

When the Ennia amendment was first introduced, Finance Minister Gumbs and Prime Minister Mercelina were clear advocates, emphasizing its importance in safeguarding local interests. The amendment, they claimed, would allow the government to have a say in the future of Mullet Bay's Sun Resorts land, a significant piece of property distinct from Mullet Bay Beach. However, since the amendment was approved, the tone has shifted. Instead of actively pursuing opportunities to keep the Mullet Bay property under local control, the government has taken a "hands-off" approach, placing doubt on their original promises.

MP Doran, who is now speaking out since the contradictory behaviour, views this shift as a betrayal of public trust. He stresses that the property in question is not merely a commercial asset; it’s an integral part of the island’s cultural and historical landscape. “This isn’t just about land,” Doran emphasizes. “This is about transparency and making sure the government honors its promises to protect St. Martin’s interests.”

Finance Minister Gumbs, the advocate of the amendment, has now adopted a cautious stance, citing the complexities of Ennia’s financial situation. Prime Minister Mercelina, during a press briefing on November 5th, responded to direct questions about the government's intentions by stating, "The decision to sell has bee made, but no further actions or discussions have happened yet. Once there’s more clarity, we’ll explore our financial capacity to engage in this process." This vague language has only fueled concerns, prompting Doran to publicly demand greater clarity and transparency.

Doran’s decision to speak out comes from a growing sense that the public has been left in the dark, and he believes the government may not be fully committed to safeguarding the Sun Resorts land. He wants the community to stay alert, watching for any signs that political caution or private interests could undermine the original goal of maintaining local control over this strategically significant property.

A central point of Doran’s concerns is the government’s lack of a clear strategy for acquiring the Mullet Bay land. He argues that Sint Maarten should have the first right of refusal to purchase the property at a fair market price, especially given Ennia’s financial instability, which was aggravated by the overvaluation of the Mullet Bay assets. Doran questions why Sint Maarten should have to compete in a public bid for land that the community has a legitimate claim to, given the island’s financial support during Ennia’s crisis.

MP Doran’s decision to raise these concerns is about more than the fate of the Mullet Bay land—it’s about holding the government accountable. He is urging the public to demand more transparency from Finance Minister Gumbs and Prime Minister Mercelina, as the government's reluctance to act decisively has left many wondering whether the urgency displayed during the amendment’s passage was genuine or simply a political move.

For Doran, the government’s cautious approach suggests a deeper problem, and he believes it’s critical for residents to keep a close eye on how this situation unfolds. “We need to ensure that this isn’t just about politics,” Doran asserts. “The public deserves to know exactly what’s happening, and our leaders need to be held accountable if they fail to protect the interests of our community.”

As discussions about the Sun Resorts Ltd. N.V.-owned portion of Mullet Bay continue, Sint Maarten's residents face an uncertain future. MP Doran’s call for a more proactive and transparent government response is echoed by many who feel the community’s interests may be at risk. The hope is that the government will honor its initial promises and take meaningful steps to secure this significant piece of land for the people of Sint Maarten.

For now, the community watches closely, aware that the next steps taken—or not taken—by the government will reveal whether the intent behind the Ennia amendment was truly about safeguarding local interests. MP Doran's call to action is clear: this is a moment for vigilance, for the people of Sint Maarten to demand clarity and accountability from their leaders before it's too late.

Doran is calling for an independent appraisal that would consider not only the land’s true market value but also the contributions Sint Maarten made to stabilize Ennia’s finances. “We cannot afford to miss this opportunity,” Doran warns. “Why should Sint Maarten have to go through a bid when it was Ennia’s inflated valuations that brought us to this point in the first place? This land should first and foremost benefit the people of St. Martin.”

