Happy St. Martin Day from the leader of URSM Dr. Luc Mercelina | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The published Literature describing the History of St. Martin has misled our people in so many ways that we are confused about fact and fiction. In all countries in development, rising up means building people in mind, body, and soul. Knowing your history becomes a priority and it is time that we St. Martiners get our historical facts published so that we have the correct information. I commend all those who are making dire efforts in concretizing information for publication. On a day like St. Martin day, November 11, we celebrate and acknowledge the North and Southside as A ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39014-happy-st-martin-day-from-the-leader-of-ursm-dr-luc-mercelina.html