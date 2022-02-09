Having a HACCP Control plan in place by all food establishments, breweries, water and ice producers a requirement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Food Safety Division of the Inspectorate VSA is responsible for assuring that food, water, ice, and drinks that are prepared and sold in Sint Maarten are fit and wholesome for human consumption. Food for consumption that is not prepared, stored, or served under hygienic conditions can cause severe gastrointestinal complaints and infections. The food industry is responsible for producing, preparing, serving and selling safe food, water, ice, and drinks.

The objectives of the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) Control plans are to safeguard the manufacturing, preparing, storage, and selling of consumables and are part of the Food ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39651-having-a-haccp-control-plan-in-place-by-all-food-establishments-breweries-water-and-ice-producers-a-requirement-3.html