Health Ambassadors magazine launched | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Health Department launched the Saba Health Ambassadors magazine this week.

The goal of this magazine is to showcase people in the Saba community who are health conscious and incorporate an active lifestyle in their daily lives. These Health Ambassadors also have a passion for motivating and inspiring others in the community to work on their health. The magazine was created by health promoter Allan Carolina.

The publication is part of the health promotion goals of stimulating a healthy lifestyle for residents to reduce overweight, obesity, and negative health consequences that these bring to the community. A new ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40253-health-ambassadors-magazine-launched.html